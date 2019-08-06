INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY remained flat at $$10.70 during trading on Tuesday. 62,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,627. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 105.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

