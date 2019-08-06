International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $121.67

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $121.67 and last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 3545659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.47.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.