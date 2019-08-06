International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-$6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.International Flavors & Fragrances also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.15-6.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $22.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $118.25 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.13.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $134,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,430.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,508 shares of company stock worth $1,496,115 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

