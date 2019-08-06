Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TILE has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Interface and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interface from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Interface by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,771 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Interface by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

