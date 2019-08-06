Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 24.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,555,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,788,000 after buying an additional 887,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,788,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,735,000 after buying an additional 379,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 45,312 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interface by 4.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,439,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,372,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $19,838,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TILE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 317,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84. Interface has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $754.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Interface’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

