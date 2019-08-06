Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of CBOE opened at $114.97 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $119.40.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

