Intelsat (NYSE:I) Shares Down 6.6%

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) was down 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.79, approximately 1,542,354 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,430,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on I shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.08 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selz Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intelsat by 4.4% in the first quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Intelsat by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 32,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Intelsat by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Intelsat by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its position in Intelsat by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 496,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

