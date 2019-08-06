Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Posts Earnings Results

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,125. Intelligent Systems has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $51.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INS. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intelligent Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

