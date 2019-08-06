Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $63.10 Average PT from Analysts

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.10.

Several analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $4.29 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 148,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.21. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Integer will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.47 per share, with a total value of $256,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $448,410.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.