Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock to $140.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insulet traded as high as $149.66 and last traded at $139.59, with a volume of 28138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.93.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Insulet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,798,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $3,078,484.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,025. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Insulet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,777.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

