Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. On average, analysts expect Inspired Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

