Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Down to $17.41

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.41. Insmed shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 3,219,414 shares trading hands.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $10,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,630,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,107,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $38,439,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter worth $34,020,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 52.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 318,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 866,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

