Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.18, for a total transaction of C$715,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,963.94.

WCN stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$119.55. The company had a trading volume of 294,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$124.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of C$93.51 and a twelve month high of C$128.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

