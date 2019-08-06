Insider Selling: Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.18, for a total transaction of C$715,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,963.94.
WCN stock traded up C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$119.55. The company had a trading volume of 294,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$124.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of C$93.51 and a twelve month high of C$128.98.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
