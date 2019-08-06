Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Sells 2,155 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,743.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $151.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 674 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,702,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,474 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 27,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

