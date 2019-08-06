Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 2,087 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SBAC stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.98. 454,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,278. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.04.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.
SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
Featured Story: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.