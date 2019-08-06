Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Sells 2,087 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.51, for a total value of $516,553.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SBAC stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.98. 454,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,278. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.09 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

