Insider Selling: Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) VP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) VP Stephen E. Gilhuley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $231,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PKE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,317. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $374.56 million, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76.

Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Electrochemical had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 202.91%. The business had revenue of $14.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Park Electrochemical by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PKE shares. TheStreet lowered Park Electrochemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Electrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Park Electrochemical Company Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

