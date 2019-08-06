Insider Selling: Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Sells 1,368 Shares of Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,114.64, for a total value of $1,524,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $12.65 on Tuesday, hitting $1,103.90. 44,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,101.14. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $950.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,130.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 52.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 45.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Markel by 40.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

