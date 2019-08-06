Insider Selling: Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Insider Sells 820 Shares of Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) insider Cassandra Hudson sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $13,964.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CARB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. 856,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,652. Carbonite Inc has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $598.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Carbonite’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carbonite by 2,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Carbonite during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Carbonite by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. B. Riley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

