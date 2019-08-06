Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Insider Sells 13,997 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABC traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,988. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 690,823 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,787,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,420,000 after acquiring an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. Argus lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

