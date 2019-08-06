Insider Selling: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Director Sells $237,850.00 in Stock

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $237,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 822,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,029. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $64,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 383.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

