Insider Buying: Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Director Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $73,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley J. Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chemours alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Bradley J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of Chemours stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00.

Chemours stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 4,330,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. Chemours Co has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Chemours by 306.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.