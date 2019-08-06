INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $2.19 on Major Exchanges

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $2.19 or 0.00018920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $393.98 million and approximately $23,198.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00242284 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.99 or 0.01279281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021143 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00098351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

