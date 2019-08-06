InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.47. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 572 shares trading hands.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.