Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $283,140.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,138,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,358. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $139.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 209.93 and a quick ratio of 209.93.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 179.10%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

