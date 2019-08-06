Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Innophos had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $185.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Innophos updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Innophos stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. 2,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,175. Innophos has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innophos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innophos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innophos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

