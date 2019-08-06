Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Down 9.1%

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)’s share price fell 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.11 and last traded at $85.11, 568,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 319,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 54.67%. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 5,330.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

