Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.25

Shares of Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and traded as high as $16.03. Information Services shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 2,905 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $280.88 million and a PE ratio of 14.81.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

