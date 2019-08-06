Informa (LON:INF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Informa PLC (LON:INF)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $838.80. Informa shares last traded at $831.80, with a volume of 2,176,788 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 819 ($10.70) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 897.30 ($11.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.55 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton bought 6,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

Informa Company Profile (LON:INF)

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

