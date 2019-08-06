Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. TD Securities lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday.

TSE IAG opened at C$54.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a twelve month low of C$41.32 and a twelve month high of C$54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.48.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

