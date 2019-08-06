INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.15

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 3419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.77.

INDRA SISTEMAS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. The company designs, develops, produces, integrates, and maintains systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

