Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 54,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $173.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.49 and a 1 year high of $185.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.74.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

