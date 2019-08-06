Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP)

Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF makes up about 1.8% of Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 43,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV STIP opened at $100.12 on Tuesday. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 12-month low of $1,750.00 and a 12-month high of $2,005.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20.

