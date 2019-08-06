Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,366 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,400 shares during the period. Imperial Oil accounts for about 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $9,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,635,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $727,092,000 after buying an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,755,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $157,531,000 after buying an additional 148,256 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 21.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,560,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after buying an additional 280,889 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,223,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after buying an additional 200,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,133,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,034,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,686. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

