IMPAC Mortgage (IMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 47,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,503. IMPAC Mortgage has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

