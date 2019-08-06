IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $575.40. IG Group shares last traded at $559.20, with a volume of 1,429,044 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective (down from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective (up from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities lowered shares of IG Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 657 ($8.58) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 697 ($9.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 582.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.24 ($0.40) per share. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. IG Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

