iExec RLC Hits 1-Day Volume of $326,868.00 (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $326,868.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Liqui, HitBTC and Upbit. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00240735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.66 or 0.01281652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00021511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00099055 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000451 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

