Identiv (INVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Identiv to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 million.

Identiv stock opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $77.60 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research firms have commented on INVE. National Securities began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Identiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Identiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $49,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

