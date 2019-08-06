IceChain Hits Market Capitalization of $10,349.00 (ICHX)

IceChain (CURRENCY:ICHX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. IceChain has a total market capitalization of $10,349.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of IceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IceChain has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IceChain alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.82 or 0.04854449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041966 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001109 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IceChain Token Profile

ICHX is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. IceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,927,854 tokens. The Reddit community for IceChain is /r/theicechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IceChain’s official Twitter account is @theicechain . IceChain’s official website is icechain.io

Buying and Selling IceChain

IceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.