iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.10 and last traded at $26.10, approximately 1,162 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 19,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDC) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 5.02% of iBonds Mar 2020 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

