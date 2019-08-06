HyperStake (HYP) Price Up 26.7% Over Last Week

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 47.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, HyperStake has traded up 26.7% against the dollar. HyperStake has a total market capitalization of $480,172.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00013771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io . The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

