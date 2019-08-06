HyperCash (HC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.45 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $104.82 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00021033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, TOPBTC, Huobi and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00242187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.01276205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00021584 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00098687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000456 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 43,529,781 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, Binance, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, TOPBTC, Allcoin and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

