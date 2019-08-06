Huobi Token (HT) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $4.82 or 0.00041121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $241.20 million and approximately $88.57 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.22 or 0.04971545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000153 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001131 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

