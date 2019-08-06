Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.18.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday.

HII stock traded up $4.34 on Tuesday, reaching $206.10. 390,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,605. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $262.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.49). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total transaction of $102,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,775.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $394,117.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,408,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,724 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 170,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $944,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

