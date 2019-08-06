HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-$169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.32 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.39-1.41 EPS.

HUBS traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. HubSpot has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $192.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.47 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.50.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,306 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.65, for a total value of $228,092.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $1,520,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 736,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,810,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,187 shares of company stock valued at $18,472,682 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

