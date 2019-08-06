HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.39-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $663-665 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $657.56 million.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

HUBS stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.92. 739,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $192.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.69 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.41.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $5,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,529,718 shares in the company, valued at $266,170,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,187 shares of company stock worth $18,472,682 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

