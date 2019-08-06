Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. China International Capital downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Huazhu Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huazhu Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.78. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 785.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,124,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.