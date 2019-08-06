H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $324.70. H&T Group shares last traded at $326.00, with a volume of 13,250 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $129.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 14.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 326.38.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It also offers gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

