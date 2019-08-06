HSBC’s (HSBA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 691 ($9.03) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HSBA. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 659.60 ($8.62).

HSBA opened at GBX 633.70 ($8.28) on Monday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 727.90 ($9.51). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 659.73. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

