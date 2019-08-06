HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 661.27 ($8.64).

HSBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 627.90 ($8.20). 30,797,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 727.90 ($9.51). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 659.38. The stock has a market cap of $127.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

