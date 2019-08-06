Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.21% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 46.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $24.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $55,497.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $862,304.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 365,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,327. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

